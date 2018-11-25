Timberwolves Power Over Bulls

The Wolves got their first back-to-back win of the season against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. With what could be considered their best defensive effort of the season, the Timberwolves polished off Chicago 111-96.

Despite a combined 1-for-30 shooting performance from the wings by Robert Covington and Andrew Wiggins , Minnesota won big on the glass. They picked up 21 offensive rebounds while the Bulls picked up 6. It was the first time in franchise history the team has had two players grab eight or more offensive rebounds in the same game.

Karl-Anthony Towns played a big game, finishing with 35 points, 22 rebounds, six assists, and a steal. Derrick Rose scored 22 points, and Dario Saric added 19.

The Timberwolves improve to 9-11 and travel to Cleveland on Monday to face the Cavaliers.