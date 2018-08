BOSTON - Minnesota's Karl Anthony-Towns Scored 25 points and grabbed 23 rebounds in the Timberwolves 91-84 loss to the Boston Celtics Friday night.

With 11:42 remaining in the 4th quarter Minnesota closed the gap to 66-65 when Jamal Crawford hit a 3-pointer.

Boston would go on an 8-2 run to extend their lead and never look back.

The Wolves shot under 37 percent from the field. Andrew Wiggins and Jimmy Butler each went just 3/12 from the field.