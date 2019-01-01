Timberwolves Fall at New Orleans

The Timberwolves lost 123-114 Monday night at New Orleans to the Pelicans. Minnesota trailed by 12 at halftime but rallied in the 3rd quarter to lead by 1 after 3 quarters. The Wolves were outscored 35-25 in the 4th quarter.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 28 points and 17 rebounds and Andrew Wiggins added 20 points. Minnesota played without point guards Derrick Rose and Jeff Teague again. Tyus Jones started at the point and had 15 points and 13 assists and 38 minutes.

The Wolves fall to 17-20 and will play at Boston at 7pm Wednesday night, pregame on WJON at 6:30.