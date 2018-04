The Timberwolves won 125-122 at Miami in overtime last night. Jeff Teague led the Wolves with 23 points and 11 assists, Andrew Wiggins added 22 points and Karl-Anthony Towns chipped in 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Minnesota shot 45 percent while Miami shot 52 percent. The Wolves committed 16 turnovers compared to 24 for the Heat.

Minnesota is 4-3 and will play at New Orleans at 7pm Wednesday, pregame on WJON at 6:30.