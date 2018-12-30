Timberwolves Edge Heat

The Timberwolves defeated the Heat in Miami 113-104 Sunday afternoon. Minnesota led by 11 after 1 quarter but by just 1 at halftime. The Wolves took a 9 point lead into the 4th quarter and they held on to get the win.

Minnesota was led in scoring by Karl-Anthony Towns with 34 points and 18 rebounds, Robert Covington added 16 points and Taj Gibson chipped in 14 points for the Wolves.

Minnesota played without top point guards Jeff Teague and Derrick Rose who both missed the game due to injury. Tyus Jones started at point guard for the Wolves and had 12 points.

The Wolves are 17-19 and will play at New Orleans at 7pm Monday, pregame on WJON at 6:30.