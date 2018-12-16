Timberwolves Drop Fourth Straight to Suns

The Minnesota Timberwolves road troubles continued Saturday night with a 107-99 loss in Phoenix. It marks their fourth straight loss and drops the Wolves to 2-12 on the road this season.

Minnesota looked pretty rough against the Suns, who hold the worst overall record in the league and sit at the bottom of the Western Conference. Phoenix out-rebounded the Wolves 51-41 and held them to just 20 percent shooting from the 3-point line.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the team with 28 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Derrick Rose led the second unit with 25 points. Dario Saric finished with 15 points and Andrew Wiggins added 14.

The Wolves, now 13-16 overall, return home on Monday, Dec. 17th to host a rematch against the Sacramento Kings. Pre-game starts at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.