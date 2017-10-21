Timberwolves Bench Plays Big Role In Win

MINNEAPOLIS - Late in a high tension game, T'Wolves newcomer Jamal Crawford showed his value hitting a three-pointer with just seconds left in the game to help Minnesota win 100-97 over the visiting Utah Jazz.

Moments before Crawford made the shot tensions between former Timberwolf Ricky Rubio and new star Jimmy Butler boiled over. Both players could be seen verbally spatting with one-another and officials had to stop play before it escalated any further.

Butler finished with 13 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 5 steals.

Crawford entered the fourth with no points and by the end he had 17 points. The Wolves bench outscored the Jazz bench 32-18.

Karl Anthony-Towns finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds and Andrew Wiggins finished with 21 points.