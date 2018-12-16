Three Teens Involved in Fatal Car Crash in Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS-- One boy is dead and two are hurt following a single-car crash in Little Falls on Saturday night.

The incident happened on Forest Road just before 8:00 p.m. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says the car was going east on Forest Road when it went off the road and hit a tree.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the driver of the car, 15-year-old Riley Ballou of Randall, died at the scene.

The two passengers, 15-year-old Harley Gangl of Little Falls and 16-year-old Derrick Andres of Randall, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

The crash is under investigation by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.