Three Taken To Hospital After Crash Near Avon

AVON -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a two vehicle crash Monday morning.

The incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. on County Road 9, north of 363rd Street in Avon Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Toni Corcoran , of Avon, was heading south on County Road 9 when she hit an ice patch, lost control of her vehicle and began to fishtail. Authorities say her vehicle started sliding sideways across the center line into on coming traffic and hit but another vehicle going north.

The driver of the second vehicle was 36-year-old Jonathan Carlson , of Avon.

Carlson, Corcoran and her three-year-old passenger Conor Corcoran were all taken to St. Cloud Hospital. Conor was later airlifted to Gillette's Children's Hospital.