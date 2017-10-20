ST. CLOUD -- Three St. Cloud teenagers were arrested Friday morning in connection to a series of robberies in South St. Cloud.

St. Cloud Police says there were four different incidents that took place at four separate locations between 2:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.

The robberies happened at the intersection of 7th Avenue and 6th Street South, the 900 block of 8th Avenue South, the 900 block of 5th Avenue South and the corner of 5th Avenue and 4th Street South.

Police say the suspect used a handgun in the first robbery while the other three involved a knife.

The victims, ranging between 18-23 in age, were not hurt in the incident. The suspects 18-year-old Trevor Rassier, 18-year-old Charles Warzburger and a 17-year-old were arrested and taken to the Stearns County Jail.