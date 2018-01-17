Three People Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Elk River

ELK RIVER -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Sherburne County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 3:00 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 10 at 171st Avenue in Elk River.

A car driven by 37-year-old Jill Moshier of Big Lake was going east on Highway 10 when it struck another car that troopers say ran a red light. The second car was driven by 51-year-old Joanne Gundersen of Nowthen.