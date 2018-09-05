Three People Hurt in Three Vehicle Crash On Interstate 94

MONTICELLO -- Three people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 94. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday near Highway 25 in Monticello.

A van, a car, and a delivery semi-truck were all traveling east when the car and the truck stopped for traffic congestion in a construction zone. The van then rear-ended the car at a high speed, pushing it into the truck.

The driver of the car, 64-year-old Sandra Fox of Plymouth, was taken to North Memorial with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the van, 26-year-old James Burris of Woodward, Oklahoma, was also taken to North Memorial with non-life threatening injuries. His passenger was also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The truck driver, 32-year-old Joseph Cleveland of Kimball, was not hurt.