Three People Hurt in Head-On Crash in Wright County

DELANO -- Three people were hurt in a head-on crash near Delano in Wright County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 9:00 p.m. Friday on Highway 12 near Eaken Avenue Southeast.

A car driven by 18-year-old Angel Cisneros of Buffalo was going west on Highway 12 when he lost control and crossed over into oncoming traffic crashing head-on into another car.

The driver of the second car was 23-year-old Tabbatha Bernard of Willow River.

Both drivers also with a passenger is Cisneros' vehicle, 17-year-old Samantha Shu of Buffalo, were all taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.