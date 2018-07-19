Three People Hurt in Crash on Highway 15

SARTELL -- Three people were brought to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 15 and County Road 1 in LeSauk Township.

A vehicle driven by 39-year-old Jenifer Kipka of Foley was going east on County Road 1 crossing Highway 15 when her vehicle collided with a car driven by 22-year-old Ryan Luitjens of Sartell, which was turning to go south on Highway 15.

Kipka, Luitjens and a passenger, 16-year-old Jadeilynn Revermann of Sauk Rapids, were all taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol is looking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash.