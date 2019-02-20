Three People Hurt in Crash Near Melrose

MELROSE -- Three people were hurt in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 near Melrose. The incident happened just before 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi-truck, a van, and two SUVs were all going east on Interstate 94. The semi and the van slowed down, and the first SUV rear-ended the van before hitting the other SUV.

The driver of the first SUV, 33-year-old Milady Maria Eldidy of Clarissa, along with her passengers, 57-year-old Milady Eldidy and 63-year-old Rene Eldidy of Browerville, were taken to Melrose Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The drivers of the other three vehicles, 39-year-old Santos Luis of Alexandria, 40-year-old Gabriel Benitez of St. Cloud, and 64-year-old Frank Samlaska of Eagle Lake, were not hurt.

