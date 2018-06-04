Three People Hurt in Crash Near Freeport
FREEPORT -- Three people hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Freeport. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 7:00 p.m. Sunday on westbound Interstate 94.
A vehicle driven by 36-year-old David Aguilar of Morris was slowing down for traffic congestion due to a crash when it was struck from behind.
Aguilar was not hurt but his three passengers suffered non-life threatening injuries and were all taken to Melrose Hospital. They are infant Aitana Anguiano, five-year-old Aurturo Anguiano, and 31-year-old Aleja Hernandez all of Morris.
The driver of the second vehicle, 19-year-old Stephen Parlow of Robbinsdale, was not hurt.