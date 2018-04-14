Three People Hurt in Crash Between Car and Horse and Buggy

LASTRUP -- Three people were hurt when a car rear-ended a horse and buggy. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 7:40 p.m. on Friday on Highway 25 north of Lastrup in Morrison County.

The car and the horse and buggy were both going south when the crash happened. The buggy came to a rest in a field.

The driver of the car, 19-year-old Logan Wolthuizen of Pierz, was not hurt. But his passenger, 14-year-old Kendra Meyer of Pierz, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the horse and buggy, 47-year-old Eli Miller of Pierz, was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His passenger, 47-year-old Rachel Miller of Pierz, was taken to Essentia St. Mary's Medical Center.