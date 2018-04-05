Three Jailed in Sauk Rapids Drug Bust

SAUK RAPIDS -- Three people were arrested during a drug bust in Sauk Rapids Monday.

The incident happened at about 5:00 p.m. near 10th Avenue NE and Ocarina Drive. A Benton County Sheriff's Sergeant saw a car driving with a broken taillight and pulled the vehicle over.

During the stop, authorities discovered one of the passengers in the car had a warrant out for 1st-Degree Damage to Property. Fifty-two-year-old Lisa Platz of Rice was arrested at the scene. Officers also believed drugs were inside the car. A search turned up a small bottle of methamphetamine on the driver, 48-year-old Joseph Depa of Sauk Rapids. Depa also allegedly made statements indicating that he was driving under the influence.

A police dog was brought in to see if any other drugs were in the car. Officers found more methamphetamine along with several other items of drug paraphernalia. By the end of the search, authorities found a total of 30 grams of meth.

Depa was arrested on suspicion of for 5th Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance and 4th Degree Driving While Under the Influence. The third passenger in the car, 32-year-old Amanda Loehrer of Sauk Rapids was arrested for 5th Degree Controlled Substance Crime.