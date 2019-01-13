Three Hurt, One Seriously in Two Vehicle Crash Near Randall

RANDALL -- Three people were hurt, one with life-threatening injuries, in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 11:00 a.m. Sunday at the intersection with County Road 14 near Randall.

A vehicle driven by 91-year-old Inez Hayes of Pierz was going east on the county road when it collided with a vehicle going north on the highway.

Hayes was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle 20-year-old Kaitlyn Hughes of Little Canada and her passenger, 18-year-old Alexes Filley of Leavenworth, Kansas, were both taken to Staples Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.