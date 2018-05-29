Three Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Cold Spring

COLD SPRING -- Three people were hurt after a two vehicle crash in Cold Spring Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened after 12:30 p.m. on Highway 23 near Fairway Circle.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 62-year-old Joanne Danzeisen, of Cold Spring, was heading east on Highway 23, slowing down to make a left turn. As she continued into the turn, she was hit by a truck heading west, causing her vehicle to roll and land on its roof.

Danzeisen and her two passengers, 70-year-old Dorothy Groom of Minneapolis and 66-year-old Marlene Parkhurt of Minneapolis, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.