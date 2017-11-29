Three Hurt in Crash Involving Dump Truck

NEW LONDON -- Three people are hurt after a two vehicle crash involving a dump truck in Kandiyohi County.

The incident happened at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 71 and Highway 9 in Colfax Township, near New London.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 80-year-old Rosalyn Carter, of Sauk Centre, was heading south on Highway 71, attempted to turn left and hit the dump truck heading north. The dump truck then rolled.

Carter was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Her passenger, 24-year-old Carolyn Botz of Sauk Centre, was taken to Willmar Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.