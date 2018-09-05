Three Hurt After Two Vehicle Crash in Dassel

DASSEL -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Dassel Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 9:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 12. A semi driven by 57-year-old Duane Mattson of Dassel was heading north on Highway 15. At the same time, a pickup driven by 84-year-old Rudolph Nyquist of Cokato was heading east on Highway 12.

The patrol says the vehicles hit each other at the intersection of the two highways. Mattson, Nyquist and Nyquist's passenger, 82-year-old Marie Nyquist were all taken to Hutchinson Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.