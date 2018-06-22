Three Honored With Annual St. Cloud Rock On Awards
ST. CLOUD --The St. Cloud "Rock On" Awards were announced Thursday night during the Lemonade Concert and Art Fair.
Hockey Day Minnesota organizing committee was one of the three winners.
Also, Huddha Ibrahim was given the award. She is a faculty member at St. Cloud Technical and Community College where she teaches diversity and social justice.
And finally, James Calacsan won the award. He was recently selected to be on Team USA 2018 for the World Championships of Performing Arts competition that will be held in Long Beach, California July 6th through the 15.