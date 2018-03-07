Three Bison Activists Charged in Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (AP) -- A judge has ordered three bison activists arrested in Yellowstone National Park to be detained until at least Monday.

Thomas Brown of Hardwick, Vermont; Cody J. Cyson of Minnetonka, Minnesota; and Hanna Ponder of Donnelly, Idaho, appeared Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Carman at the Yellowstone Justice Center.

All three have been cited for entering a closed area, which is a misdemeanor. Brown and Cyson were also cited for interfering with agency functions after park officials said they chained themselves to a corral used to hold bison early Tuesday.

Carman granted a federal prosecutor's request to delay court proceedings until Monday and to detain the three defendants until then.

