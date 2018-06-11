Thousands Expected at River’s Edge This Weekend for Quilt Show

ST. CLOUD -- Around 6,000 people are expected to fill the River's Edge Convention Center this weekend for Minnesota Quilters' 40th Anniversary Quilt Show.

The Minnesota Quilters' Show and Conference is one of the largest volunteer-run shows. Brenda Lyseng is with Minnesota Quilters. She says while most people think of quilting and their grandmothers and great-grandmothers, in fact, it's become a multi-million dollar industry.

"There has been a huge resurgence in the quilting industry, it's become a multi-million dollar industry in the state and across the world."

She says the resurgence is being helped along by a younger generation.

"Younger people are making more modern quilts. Which aren't as symmetrical, a lot of times they make 'art' quilts. So there will be a lot of quilts at the show which will make you pause and think about the world around us."

Lyseng says their show has gotten to the point where quilters worldwide send them product.

"We do draw mainly from Minnesota, but we end up having quilts that come from around the world."

The convention will also have the 70273 Project honoring Holocaust victims, and a variety of other special exhibits. They'll also hold several classes and lectures covering different quilt styles and quilt making techniques.

They'll be at the River's Edge Thursday - Saturday. The show runs from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m Thursday and Friday, and 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Saturday.