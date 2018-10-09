Thomas “Tommy” M. Patton, 70, Sauk Rapids

January 27, 1948 - October 6, 2018

A gathering of friends and relatives will be 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids, to celebrate the life of Tommy Patton, 70 of Sauk Rapids who died peacefully at the St. Cloud Hospital on Saturday after a brief, but courageous battle with esophageal cancer.

Thomas Michael Patton was born on January 27, 1948 in St. Cloud to Roy and Alice (Benner) Patton. He married Gloria McKenzie on September 30, 1967 in Sauk Rapids. Tommy worked at Verso Paper for over 35 years. He enjoyed going for long walks, fishing, being outdoors and spending quality time with his grandkids, especially metal detecting with Mitch and watching Sam play ball. Tommy was most proud of his family and their accomplishments. He was a true jokester, with a great sense of humor and was always up for a game of cribbage. Tommy also loved going to Coborns for coffee with friends.

Survivors include his wife Gloria of Sauk Rapids; daughter Sheila (John) Gilbertson of Missoula, MT and son Shawn (Cheryl) of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Mitchell and Samantha; and brothers and sister, Roy, Jr. (Judy) of Michigan, Richard (Joan) of Alexandria and Nancy (Jerry) Ludwig of Finlayson. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Judy Patton.