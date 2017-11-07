Thomas “Tom” D. Thielman, 65, Avon





December 29, 1951 - November 3, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 9, 2017 for Thomas “Tom” D. Thielman, age 65 of Avon, who passed away peacefully on Friday, November 3, 2017. His uncle, the Rev. Kenneth Thielman will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 PM on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Avon, and one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. Interment will be in St. Benedict’s Parish Cemetery.

Tom was born on December 29, 1951 to Howard and Colleen (Graham) Thielman in St. Cloud. He was an estimator and sales clerk at Lumber One, Avon for many years, and also was a reserve Avon police officer. After being a boy scout throughout his childhood, he then became an assistant scout leader. Tom walked strongly in his faith and was a member of St. Benedict’s Catholic Church. He also loved deer hunting, music, and dancing. Tom was a dedicated father and grandfather, and especially cherished his time with his granddaughters. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Tom is survived by his; children, Chad (Melissa) Thielman of St. Cloud, and Tara (Paul) Kardong of St. Cloud; granddaughters, Bailey, MacKenzie, and Reagan Thielman; parents, Howard and Colleen Thielman of St. Cloud siblings; Cathleen (Lonnie) Blair of Buffalo, Maren (Jeff) Biegert of Plymouth, Peggy Thielman of St. Cloud, and Paul Thielman of Minnetonka.

Tom’s family would like to extend a sincere thank you to St. Benedict’s Senior Community for their care of Tom these past six years.