Thomas Raymond Reinholz, 81, Cold Spring

May 3, 1936 - July 15, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Thomas Raymond Reinholz, age 81, who died peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday at his home surrounded by his loving wife and children. Burial will be in the parish cemetery following the funeral service.

Relatives and friends may call from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 19, 2017 in the St. Boniface Church Narthex. Arrangements are with Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring.

Tom was born in St. Cloud, MN to Raymond and Adelayde (Rademaker) Reinholz. He married the love of his life, Jeannie Conlon on January 27, 1962 in St. Cloud.

After graduating from Cathedral High School in 1954, Tom enlisted in the Army in October 1954 where he served 3 years. He then worked in the Aerospace division at Honeywell for 10 years before his almost 30 year career in Sales/Management with Bankers Systems, Inc. After he retired in 1996, Tom worked at River Oaks Golf Course and had been enjoying his paradise on Big Fish Lake with his wife of 55 years.

Tom had the luxury to spend much of his time doing the things he enjoyed like golfing, boating, fishing, sailing, snowmobiling, ice fishing, and being with family and friends. He and Jeannie were very active together. Tom had the true gift of gab and a wonderful sense of humor. He had many friends, and was the most supportive and loving husband, father and Grandpa anyone could ask for.

He was a member of the Cold Spring American Legion and St. Boniface Parish.

Survivors include his wife, Jeannie; children, Scott (Karen) Reinholz of Sartell, Chris (Janet) Reinholz of St. Cloud, Julie (Sandy) Diamond of Eagan; siblings, Carol Rengel, Daniel, Anne Schoenberg, Richard; grandchildren, Andrew, Alyssa, Adam, Brandon, Davis, Marissa, and Taylor.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert.