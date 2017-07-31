Thomas R. “Tom” Raden, 78, St. Augusta

May 12, 1939 - July 28, 2017

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at St. Mary Help of Christians in St. Augusta for Thomas R. “Tom” Raden, age 78, of St. Augusta who passed away on Friday, July 28, 2017 at University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis. Reverend Robert Rolfes will officiate. Interment will take place at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery with full military honors.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta.

Tom was born on May 12, 1939 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to William and Hildegard (Yaeger) Raden. He served honorably in the United States Air Force. Tom married Marjorie Fogle on October 22 1978 in St. Cloud. He worked for 28 years at the St. Cloud Correctional Facility, retiring as Training Director. Upon retirement Tom worked as a driver for Reach UP/Head Start. Tom was a member of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church and Eagles Aerie #622.

He enjoyed golfing, cribbage, fishing, and playing “the game”. Tom especially loved all the time spent with his family.

Tom is survived by his loving wife, Marjorie; children, Dan (Mary Jo), Eagan, Scott (Pam), Sartell, Chris, St. Cloud, Carrie (Steve) Rugg, Miami, FL, Chad (Ian) James, Sonoma, CA; grandchildren; Megan, Ashley, Rachel, Allison, Ryan, Tianna, Cienna and T.J.; great-grandson, Maverick; sister, Joyce (Vic) Hengel; brothers, Jerry (Linda), Jim (Diane), Bill; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Carol Raden, Collette Raden and Rosie Faerber.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to be used in a donation in Tom’s name.