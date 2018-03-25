Thomas Lee Richter, 71, St. Cloud

December 13, 1946 - March 24, 2018

A gathering of family and friends will be from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Thomas Lee Richter, age 71, of St. Cloud. Tom passed away peacefully on March 24 at his home with family at his side. Entombment will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls with full military honors.

Tom was born December 13, 1946 in St. Cloud, MN to LeRoy and Genevieve (Graf) Richter. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1964. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1965 until 1987. During that time, he served in Okinawa, Philippines, Texas, California and Nevada. He married Sachiko Oshiro on April 15, 1976 in Fort Worth, Texas. He worked for the Department of Defense for over 20 years, the majority of that time in Korea. Tom retired in 2009 and moved back to St. Cloud.

Tom is survived by his wife of nearly 42 years Sachiko of St. Cloud, his sons Brian Moore and Chris (Laurie) Moore both of California, his sister Kathy (Gary) Vossen of Willmar and brothers Larry of Clearwater, Gene (Karen) of St. Cloud and Steve (Dina) of Hastings as well as many nieces and nephews.