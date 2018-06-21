Thomas J. Kunkel, 77, Anoka

October 22, 1940 - June 20, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Ramsey for Thomas J. Kunkel, age 77 of Anoka who passed away on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at Wellstead of Rogers. Reverend Paul Jaroszeski will officiate. Private burial will take place at St. Patrick’s Parish Cemetery, Oak Grove.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday and after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church in Ramsey. Arrangements are being made by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Tom was born on October 22, 1940 in Marty, Minnesota to Roman and Elsie (Beumer) Kunkel. He was a graduate of St. Cloud State College with a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting. Tom married Pat Spanier on August 27, 1966 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg. He was employed by Honeywell as an Accountant from 1966 until his retirement in 1996. In his retirement Tom owned and operated Kunkel’s Tax and Accounting Service in Oak Grove until 2014. He was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish.

Tom loved sports. In his youth he played baseball and football. He was a member of the 1956 Football Team of Distinction which was inducted into the Kimball Area High School Hall of Fame in 2016 for not allowing a point to be scored against them. Later in life Tom enjoyed golf, running and bicycling. He coached girls slow pitch softball; two of his teams were State Champions and four played in national tournaments.

Survivors include his wife, Pat; daughter, Nicole of Minneapolis; brothers, Ronald (Janice) of St. Augusta and Joseph (Linda) of Twig.