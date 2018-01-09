Thomas J. Hermes, 75, Clear Lake

June 10, 1942 - January 5, 2018

Thomas J. Hermes, age 75 of Clear Lake died Friday at his home with his family by his side.

Preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Leo and Marie Alice (McCarron) Hermes and infant twin brother. Survived by his wife Bethel L. (Sweat) Hermes, children, Jeffrey (Tonya) Hermes and Donna (Brian) Elliason, grandchildren, Everett Elliason, Matthew Hermes, Grady Elliason, Adelyn Elliason, sister and brothers, Kathy (Kim) Klawiter, Donald Hermes, James Hermes and numerous nieces and nephews.

Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing and the company of family and good friends. He was very artistic and enjoyed spending time taking pictures, he was the one always behind the camera. He owned and operated Hermes Floral Company in St. Paul and in Becker.

Funeral services 11 am Friday January 12, 2018 at Emmanuel Christian Center in Elk River. Visitation will be Thursday from 6-9pm and Friday from 9-11am all at the church in Elk River. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org)