Thomas H. Lenneman, 82, Sartell

August 15, 1936 - November 27, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 3, 2018 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Thomas H. Lenneman, age 82, of Sartell, who passed away on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Entombment will take place at St. Mary Help of Christians Parish Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Augusta.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services at the church on Monday. Parish prayers followed by the Knights of Columbus Council #4797 rosary will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Tom was born on August 15, 1936 in Albertville, Minnesota to Thomas and Emma (Barthel) Lenneman. He married Joanne Oeffling on June 1, 1957 in Loretto at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. He worked as a distributer for Land-O-Lakes before owning and operating Lenneman Beverage Distributers Inc. for 39 years. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus Council #4797, and Eagles Aerie #622.

He enjoyed wood working, fishing, hunting, gardening, and lawncare. Tom especially loved all the time spent with his family.

Tom is survived by his wife, Joanne; children, Annette (Chuck Winkler) Lenneman of San Pedro, CA, John (Dena) of Cold Spring; grandson, Chase (fiancée Sarah); sister, Irmina Mathis of St. Cloud; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jeanette Barthel; brother, Allen; nieces, Mary Antil, Audrey Barthel, and Rita Scanlon.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.