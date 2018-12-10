Thomas A. VanScoik, 57, Little Falls

December 27, 1960 - December 8, 2018

Thomas A. VanScoik, 57 of Little Falls, died Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Residence. A private family service will be held at a later date.

He was born December 27, 1960 in Saint Cloud, Minnesota to Elmer and Shirley (Delles) Van Scoik. Thomas grew up in Saint Cloud, MN. He was united in marriage to Gail Minnerath on March 27, 1985. In the early 1990's the couple moved to Little Falls. He worked for the following companies while living in Little Falls: Falls Fabricating, IWCO, Larson Boats, Golden Plump and as a Arborist.

He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, camping, coloring, reading, writing, watching Westerns and time with family and friends..

.He is survived by his children, Missy (Russ) VanScoik of Little Falls, Justin ( Jenni) Minnerath, Jason (Sondra) VanScoik of Little Falls, mother, Shirley of Little Falls; siblings, Eddie ( Megan) VanScoik of Little Falls, Jeff (Joanne) VanScoik of Little Falls, Cathy Mead of Little Falls,Wanda (Jim) Reed of Longville, Judy VanScoik of Little Falls; former wife, Gail Minnerath of Little Falls; grandchildren, Lydia and Benjamin Strack, Alivia VanScoik, Haiden VanScoik, Lilly VanScoik, Payton VanScoik, Michael Minnerath.

He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Van Scoik; sister, Nancy Van Scoik; grandsons, Justin and Jonathan Minnerath; infant daughter, Amanda Van Scoik and a brother-in-law, Rick Mead.