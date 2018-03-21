Thissen, Other Familiar Names on Supreme Court Shortlist

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Former gubernatorial candidate and Democratic state Rep. Paul Thissen is a finalist for the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Thissen is one of several high-profile names who could fill the seat vacated by Justice David Stras. Stras was recently confirmed to the federal bench after a months-long wait.

The shortlist of candidates released Wednesday also includes Dayton's former cabinet member and current Minnesota Court of Appeals Judge Lucinda Jesson. Minnesota Tax Court Chief Judge Bradford Delapena and District Court Judge Jeffrey Bryan are also in the running.

Dayton's office says he will choose in the coming weeks. Dayton's pick will make five of the seven members on the bench his appointees.