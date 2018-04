ST. PAUL (AP) -- State Rep. Paul Thissen is dropping out of the governor's race after a poor showing in Tuesday night's caucuses.

Thissen, a former House speaker, was part of a crowded field of Democrats hoping to succeed Gov. Mark Dayton.

But he finished at the bottom of a six-candidate field in the caucus straw poll, well behind U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, the leader with most caucuses reporting.