This Week’s High School Football Polls
Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 13, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
|Class 6A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Eden Prairie (7)
|(2-0)
|70
|1
|2. Maple Grove
|(2-0)
|59
|5
|3. Champlin Park
|(2-0)
|49
|7
|4. Edina
|(2-0)
|45
|6
|5. Minnetonka
|(2-0)
|42
|T8
|6. St. Michael-Albertville
|(2-0)
|35
|NR
|7. Lakeville North
|(1-1)
|30
|2
|8. Centennial
|(2-0)
|26
|NR
|9. Totino-Grace
|(1-1)
|13
|T3
|10. Roseville
|(2-0)
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Blaine 3, Prior Lake 2, Rosemount 2, Wayzata 2.
|Class 5A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Elk River (5)
|(2-0)
|76
|1
|2. Owatonna (2)
|(2-0)
|71
|2
|3. Mankato West
|(2-0)
|61
|3
|4. Apple Valley
|(2-0)
|51
|4
|5. Alexandria
|(2-0)
|40
|5
|6. Mahtomedi
|(2-0)
|32
|6
|7. Irondale
|(2-0)
|31
|T7
|8. Robbinsdale Cooper
|(2-0)
|29
|10
|9. St. Cloud Tech (1)
|(2-0)
|27
|9
|10. Chanhassen
|(2-0)
|17
|T7
Others receiving votes: Chaska 3, Moorhead 1, Northfield 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Winona (4)
|(2-0)
|82
|1
|2. Marshall (3)
|(2-0)
|75
|2
|3. Benilde-St. Margaret's (2)
|(2-0)
|73
|4
|4. Hutchinson
|(2-0)
|58
|5
|5. Holy Angels
|(2-0)
|54
|8
|6. Rocori
|(2-0)
|50
|6
|7. Becker
|(2-0)
|48
|7
|8. DeLaSalle
|(2-0)
|17
|NR
|9. Waseca
|(2-0)
|11
|NR
|10. South St. Paul
|(1-1)
|8
|3
Others receiving votes: Cloquet 7, Zimmerman 3, Big Lake 3, Hermantown 2, Kasson-Mantorville 2, Orono 2.
|Class 3A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. St. Croix Lutheran (4)
|(2-0)
|85
|T1
|2. Rochester Lourdes (4)
|(2-0)
|79
|T1
|3. Pierz (1)
|(2-0)
|77
|3
|4. Stewartville
|(2-0)
|56
|5
|5. Jackson County Central
|(2-0)
|54
|4
|6. Glencoe-Silver Lake
|(2-0)
|45
|T6
|7. Perham
|(2-0)
|25
|NR
|8. Holy Family Catholic
|(2-0)
|19
|NR
|9. Fairmont
|(2-0)
|16
|NR
|10. Annandale
|(2-0)
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 7, Breck 4, Norwood-Young America 4, Belle Plaine 3, Tri-City United 3, Brooklyn Center 1, Virginia 1, Sibley East 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Caledonia (8)
|(2-0)
|80
|1
|2. Barnesville
|(2-0)
|67
|3
|3. Pillager
|(2-0)
|51
|4
|4. Minneapolis North
|(2-0)
|50
|T5
|5. Maple River
|(2-0)
|46
|T5
|6. Eden Valley-Watkins
|(2-0)
|36
|2
|7. Hawley
|(2-0)
|34
|7
|8. Triton
|(1-1)
|21
|9
|9. Royalton
|(2-0)
|17
|8
|10. Chatfield
|(2-0)
|16
|10
Others receiving votes: Lewiston-Altura 8, Concordia Academy-Roseville 4, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 4, Pipestone 3, United North Central 2, Redwood Valley 1.
|Class A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Rushford-Peterson (6)
|(2-0)
|64
|T1
|2. Wabasso
|(2-0)
|58
|T1
|3. Braham
|(2-0)
|55
|3
|4. Murray County Central
|(2-0)
|38
|4
|5. Minneota (1)
|(2-0)
|36
|7
|6. BOLD
|(2-0)
|33
|5
|7. Goodhue
|(2-0)
|32
|9
|8. Mayer Lutheran
|(2-0)
|24
|6
|9. Ada-Borup
|(3-0)
|16
|NR
|10. Blooming Prairie
|(2-0)
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Red Lake County 7, Ottertail Central 7, Randolph 3, Red Lake 3, Hillcrest Lutheran 1.
|Class 9-MAN
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Waubun (4)
|(2-0)
|70
|2
|2. Cromwell (1)
|(2-0)
|62
|3
|3. Spring Grove (3)
|(2-0)
|61
|5
|4. Stephen-Argyle
|(2-0)
|56
|4
|5. Houston
|(2-0)
|42
|NR
|6. Grand Meadow
|(1-1)
|29
|1
|(tie) Cleveland
|(1-1)
|29
|7
|8. Nevis
|(2-0)
|28
|T8
|9. Ely
|(2-0)
|25
|6
|10. Hills-Beaver Creek
|(2-0)
|19
|T8
Others receiving votes: Wrenshall 5, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 4, Norman County East-Ulen-Hitterdal 3, Cook County 3, Cook-Orr 1, South Ridge 1, Red Rock Central 1, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 1. <
