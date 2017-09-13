This Week’s High School Football Polls

Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 13, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 6A
School Total Points Prv
1. Eden Prairie (7) (2-0) 70 1
2. Maple Grove (2-0) 59 5
3. Champlin Park (2-0) 49 7
4. Edina (2-0) 45 6
5. Minnetonka (2-0) 42 T8
6. St. Michael-Albertville (2-0) 35 NR
7. Lakeville North (1-1) 30 2
8. Centennial (2-0) 26 NR
9. Totino-Grace (1-1) 13 T3
10. Roseville (2-0) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Blaine 3, Prior Lake 2, Rosemount 2, Wayzata 2.

Class 5A
School Total Points Prv
1. Elk River (5) (2-0) 76 1
2. Owatonna (2) (2-0) 71 2
3. Mankato West (2-0) 61 3
4. Apple Valley (2-0) 51 4
5. Alexandria (2-0) 40 5
6. Mahtomedi (2-0) 32 6
7. Irondale (2-0) 31 T7
8. Robbinsdale Cooper (2-0) 29 10
9. St. Cloud Tech (1) (2-0) 27 9
10. Chanhassen (2-0) 17 T7

Others receiving votes: Chaska 3, Moorhead 1, Northfield 1.

Class 4A
School Total Points Prv
1. Winona (4) (2-0) 82 1
2. Marshall (3) (2-0) 75 2
3. Benilde-St. Margaret's (2) (2-0) 73 4
4. Hutchinson (2-0) 58 5
5. Holy Angels (2-0) 54 8
6. Rocori (2-0) 50 6
7. Becker (2-0) 48 7
8. DeLaSalle (2-0) 17 NR
9. Waseca (2-0) 11 NR
10. South St. Paul (1-1) 8 3

Others receiving votes: Cloquet 7, Zimmerman 3, Big Lake 3, Hermantown 2, Kasson-Mantorville 2, Orono 2.

Class 3A
School Total Points Prv
1. St. Croix Lutheran (4) (2-0) 85 T1
2. Rochester Lourdes (4) (2-0) 79 T1
3. Pierz (1) (2-0) 77 3
4. Stewartville (2-0) 56 5
5. Jackson County Central (2-0) 54 4
6. Glencoe-Silver Lake (2-0) 45 T6
7. Perham (2-0) 25 NR
8. Holy Family Catholic (2-0) 19 NR
9. Fairmont (2-0) 16 NR
10. Annandale (2-0) 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 7, Breck 4, Norwood-Young America 4, Belle Plaine 3, Tri-City United 3, Brooklyn Center 1, Virginia 1, Sibley East 1.

Class 2A
School Total Points Prv
1. Caledonia (8) (2-0) 80 1
2. Barnesville (2-0) 67 3
3. Pillager (2-0) 51 4
4. Minneapolis North (2-0) 50 T5
5. Maple River (2-0) 46 T5
6. Eden Valley-Watkins (2-0) 36 2
7. Hawley (2-0) 34 7
8. Triton (1-1) 21 9
9. Royalton (2-0) 17 8
10. Chatfield (2-0) 16 10

Others receiving votes: Lewiston-Altura 8, Concordia Academy-Roseville 4, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 4, Pipestone 3, United North Central 2, Redwood Valley 1.

Class A
School Total Points Prv
1. Rushford-Peterson (6) (2-0) 64 T1
2. Wabasso (2-0) 58 T1
3. Braham (2-0) 55 3
4. Murray County Central (2-0) 38 4
5. Minneota (1) (2-0) 36 7
6. BOLD (2-0) 33 5
7. Goodhue (2-0) 32 9
8. Mayer Lutheran (2-0) 24 6
9. Ada-Borup (3-0) 16 NR
10. Blooming Prairie (2-0) 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Red Lake County 7, Ottertail Central 7, Randolph 3, Red Lake 3, Hillcrest Lutheran 1.

Class 9-MAN
School Total Points Prv
1. Waubun (4) (2-0) 70 2
2. Cromwell (1) (2-0) 62 3
3. Spring Grove (3) (2-0) 61 5
4. Stephen-Argyle (2-0) 56 4
5. Houston (2-0) 42 NR
6. Grand Meadow (1-1) 29 1
(tie) Cleveland (1-1) 29 7
8. Nevis (2-0) 28 T8
9. Ely (2-0) 25 6
10. Hills-Beaver Creek (2-0) 19 T8

Others receiving votes: Wrenshall 5, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 4, Norman County East-Ulen-Hitterdal 3, Cook County 3, Cook-Orr 1, South Ridge 1, Red Rock Central 1, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 1. <

 

