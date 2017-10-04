This Week’s High School Football Polls
Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of October 4, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
|Class AAAAAA
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Eden Prairie (7)
|(5-0)
|70
|1
|2. Minnetonka
|(5-0)
|61
|2
|3. Edina
|(5-0)
|58
|3
|4. Lakeville North
|(4-1)
|45
|5
|5. Totino-Grace
|(4-1)
|44
|7
|6. Centennial
|(4-1)
|30
|8
|7. St. Michael-Albertville
|(4-1)
|28
|4
|8. Maple Grove
|(3-2)
|17
|6
|9. Blaine
|(3-2)
|12
|NR
|10. Roseville
|(4-1)
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Rosemount 6, East Ridge 2, Cretin-Derham Hall 1.
|Class AAAAA
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Elk River (6)
|(5-0)
|78
|1
|2. Owatonna (2)
|(5-0)
|73
|2
|3. Chaska
|(5-0)
|62
|6
|4. Robbinsdale Cooper
|(5-0)
|58
|4
|5. Moorhead
|(4-1)
|39
|7
|6. Northfield
|(5-0)
|32
|8
|(tie) Apple Valley
|(4-1)
|32
|3
|8. Mankato West
|(4-1)
|28
|9
|9. Coon Rapids
|(4-1)
|17
|10
|10. Andover
|(4-1)
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Mahtomedi 7, Irondale 3.
|Class AAAA
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Winona (8)
|(5-0)
|88
|1
|2. Marshall
|(5-0)
|76
|2
|3. Benilde-St. Margaret's (1)
|(5-0)
|73
|3
|4. Holy Angels
|(5-0)
|59
|5
|5. Hutchinson
|(5-0)
|58
|4
|6. Rocori
|(5-0)
|48
|6
|7. South St. Paul
|(4-1)
|27
|9
|8. Cloquet
|(5-0)
|26
|8
|9. Kasson-Mantorville
|(5-0)
|21
|10
|10. Zimmerman
|(5-0)
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Waseca 5, Mound-Westonka 5, SMB-Wolfpack 1.
|Class AAA
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. St. Croix Lutheran (6)
|(5-0)
|69
|1
|2. Rochester Lourdes
|(5-0)
|59
|3
|3. Pierz (1)
|(5-0)
|57
|2
|4. Annandale
|(5-0)
|51
|4
|5. Sibley East
|(5-0)
|39
|6
|6. Spectrum
|(5-0)
|32
|7
|7. Fairmont
|(4-1)
|24
|8
|8. Glencoe-Silver Lake
|(4-1)
|23
|NR
|9. Perham
|(4-1)
|17
|5
|10. Esko
|(4-1)
|9
|9
Others receiving votes: Jackson County Central 3, Jordan 1, Brooklyn Center 1.
|Class AA
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Caledonia (6)
|(5-0)
|60
|1
|2. Barnesville
|(5-0)
|51
|2
|(tie) Minneapolis North
|(5-0)
|51
|3
|4. Hawley
|(5-0)
|41
|4
|5. Redwood Valley
|(5-0)
|33
|6
|(tie) Triton
|(4-1)
|33
|5
|7. Minnewaska
|(4-1)
|14
|8
|8. Pipestone
|(4-1)
|13
|7
|9. Paynesville
|(4-1)
|11
|NR
|(tie) Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City
|(4-1)
|11
|9
Others receiving votes: Maple River 6, Crookston 5, Pillager 1.
|Class A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Rushford-Peterson (4)
|(5-0)
|44
|1
|2. Wabasso
|(5-0)
|39
|2
|3. Braham
|(5-0)
|36
|3
|4. Goodhue
|(5-0)
|35
|5
|5. Minneota
|(5-0)
|32
|4
|6. BOLD (1)
|(5-0)
|30
|6
|7. Ottertail Central
|(5-0)
|17
|NR
|8. Ada-Borup
|(5-0)
|16
|T7
|9. Mayer Lutheran
|(5-0)
|11
|9
|(tie) Upsala-Swanville
|(5-0)
|11
|10
Others receiving votes: Mahnomen 3, Blooming Prairie 1.
|Class 9-MAN
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Spring Grove (4)
|(5-0)
|66
|1
|2. Cromwell (2)
|(5-0)
|61
|2
|3. Houston (1)
|(5-0)
|57
|3
|4. Stephen-Argyle
|(5-0)
|41
|4
|5. Nevis
|(5-0)
|37
|5
|6. Verndale
|(5-0)
|33
|T6
|7. Red Rock Central
|(5-0)
|24
|8
|(tie) Grand Meadow
|(4-1)
|24
|9
|(tie) Cleveland
|(4-1)
|24
|T6
|10. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's
|(5-0)
|13
|10
Others receiving votes: North Woods 3, Edgerton-Ellsworth 2.<<
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.