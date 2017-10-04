This Week’s High School Football Polls

Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of October 4, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class AAAAAA School Total Points Prv 1. Eden Prairie (7) (5-0) 70 1 2. Minnetonka (5-0) 61 2 3. Edina (5-0) 58 3 4. Lakeville North (4-1) 45 5 5. Totino-Grace (4-1) 44 7 6. Centennial (4-1) 30 8 7. St. Michael-Albertville (4-1) 28 4 8. Maple Grove (3-2) 17 6 9. Blaine (3-2) 12 NR 10. Roseville (4-1) 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Rosemount 6, East Ridge 2, Cretin-Derham Hall 1.

Class AAAAA School Total Points Prv 1. Elk River (6) (5-0) 78 1 2. Owatonna (2) (5-0) 73 2 3. Chaska (5-0) 62 6 4. Robbinsdale Cooper (5-0) 58 4 5. Moorhead (4-1) 39 7 6. Northfield (5-0) 32 8 (tie) Apple Valley (4-1) 32 3 8. Mankato West (4-1) 28 9 9. Coon Rapids (4-1) 17 10 10. Andover (4-1) 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Mahtomedi 7, Irondale 3.

Class AAAA School Total Points Prv 1. Winona (8) (5-0) 88 1 2. Marshall (5-0) 76 2 3. Benilde-St. Margaret's (1) (5-0) 73 3 4. Holy Angels (5-0) 59 5 5. Hutchinson (5-0) 58 4 6. Rocori (5-0) 48 6 7. South St. Paul (4-1) 27 9 8. Cloquet (5-0) 26 8 9. Kasson-Mantorville (5-0) 21 10 10. Zimmerman (5-0) 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Waseca 5, Mound-Westonka 5, SMB-Wolfpack 1.

Class AAA School Total Points Prv 1. St. Croix Lutheran (6) (5-0) 69 1 2. Rochester Lourdes (5-0) 59 3 3. Pierz (1) (5-0) 57 2 4. Annandale (5-0) 51 4 5. Sibley East (5-0) 39 6 6. Spectrum (5-0) 32 7 7. Fairmont (4-1) 24 8 8. Glencoe-Silver Lake (4-1) 23 NR 9. Perham (4-1) 17 5 10. Esko (4-1) 9 9

Others receiving votes: Jackson County Central 3, Jordan 1, Brooklyn Center 1.

Class AA School Total Points Prv 1. Caledonia (6) (5-0) 60 1 2. Barnesville (5-0) 51 2 (tie) Minneapolis North (5-0) 51 3 4. Hawley (5-0) 41 4 5. Redwood Valley (5-0) 33 6 (tie) Triton (4-1) 33 5 7. Minnewaska (4-1) 14 8 8. Pipestone (4-1) 13 7 9. Paynesville (4-1) 11 NR (tie) Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (4-1) 11 9

Others receiving votes: Maple River 6, Crookston 5, Pillager 1.

Class A School Total Points Prv 1. Rushford-Peterson (4) (5-0) 44 1 2. Wabasso (5-0) 39 2 3. Braham (5-0) 36 3 4. Goodhue (5-0) 35 5 5. Minneota (5-0) 32 4 6. BOLD (1) (5-0) 30 6 7. Ottertail Central (5-0) 17 NR 8. Ada-Borup (5-0) 16 T7 9. Mayer Lutheran (5-0) 11 9 (tie) Upsala-Swanville (5-0) 11 10

Others receiving votes: Mahnomen 3, Blooming Prairie 1.

Class 9-MAN School Total Points Prv 1. Spring Grove (4) (5-0) 66 1 2. Cromwell (2) (5-0) 61 2 3. Houston (1) (5-0) 57 3 4. Stephen-Argyle (5-0) 41 4 5. Nevis (5-0) 37 5 6. Verndale (5-0) 33 T6 7. Red Rock Central (5-0) 24 8 (tie) Grand Meadow (4-1) 24 9 (tie) Cleveland (4-1) 24 T6 10. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's (5-0) 13 10

Others receiving votes: North Woods 3, Edgerton-Ellsworth 2.<<

