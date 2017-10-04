This Week’s High School Football Polls

Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of October 4, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class AAAAAA
School Total Points Prv
1. Eden Prairie (7) (5-0) 70 1
2. Minnetonka (5-0) 61 2
3. Edina (5-0) 58 3
4. Lakeville North (4-1) 45 5
5. Totino-Grace (4-1) 44 7
6. Centennial (4-1) 30 8
7. St. Michael-Albertville (4-1) 28 4
8. Maple Grove (3-2) 17 6
9. Blaine (3-2) 12 NR
10. Roseville (4-1) 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Rosemount 6, East Ridge 2, Cretin-Derham Hall 1.

Class AAAAA
School Total Points Prv
1. Elk River (6) (5-0) 78 1
2. Owatonna (2) (5-0) 73 2
3. Chaska (5-0) 62 6
4. Robbinsdale Cooper (5-0) 58 4
5. Moorhead (4-1) 39 7
6. Northfield (5-0) 32 8
(tie) Apple Valley (4-1) 32 3
8. Mankato West (4-1) 28 9
9. Coon Rapids (4-1) 17 10
10. Andover (4-1) 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Mahtomedi 7, Irondale 3.

Class AAAA
School Total Points Prv
1. Winona (8) (5-0) 88 1
2. Marshall (5-0) 76 2
3. Benilde-St. Margaret's (1) (5-0) 73 3
4. Holy Angels (5-0) 59 5
5. Hutchinson (5-0) 58 4
6. Rocori (5-0) 48 6
7. South St. Paul (4-1) 27 9
8. Cloquet (5-0) 26 8
9. Kasson-Mantorville (5-0) 21 10
10. Zimmerman (5-0) 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Waseca 5, Mound-Westonka 5, SMB-Wolfpack 1.

Class AAA
School Total Points Prv
1. St. Croix Lutheran (6) (5-0) 69 1
2. Rochester Lourdes (5-0) 59 3
3. Pierz (1) (5-0) 57 2
4. Annandale (5-0) 51 4
5. Sibley East (5-0) 39 6
6. Spectrum (5-0) 32 7
7. Fairmont (4-1) 24 8
8. Glencoe-Silver Lake (4-1) 23 NR
9. Perham (4-1) 17 5
10. Esko (4-1) 9 9

Others receiving votes: Jackson County Central 3, Jordan 1, Brooklyn Center 1.

Class AA
School Total Points Prv
1. Caledonia (6) (5-0) 60 1
2. Barnesville (5-0) 51 2
(tie) Minneapolis North (5-0) 51 3
4. Hawley (5-0) 41 4
5. Redwood Valley (5-0) 33 6
(tie) Triton (4-1) 33 5
7. Minnewaska (4-1) 14 8
8. Pipestone (4-1) 13 7
9. Paynesville (4-1) 11 NR
(tie) Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (4-1) 11 9

Others receiving votes: Maple River 6, Crookston 5, Pillager 1.

Class A
School Total Points Prv
1. Rushford-Peterson (4) (5-0) 44 1
2. Wabasso (5-0) 39 2
3. Braham (5-0) 36 3
4. Goodhue (5-0) 35 5
5. Minneota (5-0) 32 4
6. BOLD (1) (5-0) 30 6
7. Ottertail Central (5-0) 17 NR
8. Ada-Borup (5-0) 16 T7
9. Mayer Lutheran (5-0) 11 9
(tie) Upsala-Swanville (5-0) 11 10

Others receiving votes: Mahnomen 3, Blooming Prairie 1.

Class 9-MAN
School Total Points Prv
1. Spring Grove (4) (5-0) 66 1
2. Cromwell (2) (5-0) 61 2
3. Houston (1) (5-0) 57 3
4. Stephen-Argyle (5-0) 41 4
5. Nevis (5-0) 37 5
6. Verndale (5-0) 33 T6
7. Red Rock Central (5-0) 24 8
(tie) Grand Meadow (4-1) 24 9
(tie) Cleveland (4-1) 24 T6
10. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's (5-0) 13 10

Others receiving votes: North Woods 3, Edgerton-Ellsworth 2.<<

 

