This Week’s High School Football Polls
UNDATED (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 20, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
|Class AAAAAA
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Eden Prairie (7)
|(3-0)
|70
|1
|2. Minnetonka
|(3-0)
|59
|5
|3. Edina
|(3-0)
|56
|4
|4. St. Michael-Albertville
|(3-0)
|52
|6
|5. Centennial
|(3-0)
|36
|8
|(tie) Lakeville North
|(2-1)
|36
|7
|7. Maple Grove
|(2-1)
|25
|2
|8. Roseville
|(3-0)
|20
|10
|9. Totino-Grace
|(2-1)
|15
|9
|10. Champlin Park
|(2-1)
|12
|3
Others receiving votes: Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Prior Lake 1.
|Class AAAAA
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Elk River (7)
|(3-0)
|88
|1
|2. Owatonna (2)
|(3-0)
|80
|2
|3. Mankato West
|(3-0)
|70
|3
|4. Apple Valley
|(3-0)
|56
|4
|5. Robbinsdale Cooper
|(3-0)
|47
|8
|(tie) Mahtomedi
|(3-0)
|47
|6
|7. Irondale
|(3-0)
|44
|7
|8. Chaska
|(3-0)
|28
|NR
|9. Northfield
|(3-0)
|10
|NR
|10. Moorhead
|(2-1)
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Alexandria 5, St. Cloud Tech 5, Brainerd 3, St. Thomas Academy 2, Andover 2, Osseo 2.
|Class AAAA
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Winona (8)
|(3-0)
|89
|1
|2. Marshall (1)
|(3-0)
|77
|2
|3. Benilde-St. Margaret's
|(3-0)
|71
|3
|4. Hutchinson
|(3-0)
|61
|4
|5. Holy Angels
|(3-0)
|58
|5
|6. Rocori
|(3-0)
|49
|6
|7. Waseca
|(3-0)
|34
|9
|8. South St. Paul
|(2-1)
|17
|10
|9. Becker
|(2-1)
|9
|7
|(tie) Cloquet
|(3-0)
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Kasson-Mantorville 7, Mound-Westonka 5, Zimmerman 4, North Branch 3, DeLaSalle 2.
|Class AAA
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. St. Croix Lutheran (7)
|(3-0)
|88
|1
|2. Rochester Lourdes (1)
|(3-0)
|79
|2
|3. Pierz (1)
|(3-0)
|76
|3
|4. Stewartville
|(3-0)
|63
|4
|5. Holy Family Catholic
|(3-0)
|42
|8
|6. Annandale
|(3-0)
|41
|10
|7. Perham
|(3-0)
|39
|7
|8. Breck
|(3-0)
|24
|NR
|9. Sibley East
|(3-0)
|20
|NR
|10. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton
|(2-1)
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Fairmont 6, Glencoe-Silver Lake 2, Esko 1, Virginia 1, Providence Academy-Heritage Christian Academy-Maranatha 1, Spectrum 1.
|Class AA
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Caledonia (6)
|(3-0)
|67
|1
|2. Barnesville
|(3-0)
|62
|2
|3. Minneapolis North (1)
|(3-0)
|58
|4
|4. Hawley
|(3-0)
|46
|7
|5. Redwood Valley
|(3-0)
|36
|NR
|6. Triton
|(2-1)
|29
|8
|7. Minnewaska
|(3-0)
|28
|NR
|8. Pipestone
|(3-0)
|25
|NR
|9. United North Central
|(3-0)
|19
|NR
|10. Concordia Academy-Roseville
|(2-1)
|5
|NR
Others receiving votes: Maple River 4, Moose Lake-Willow River 3, Warroad 2, Pillager 1.
|Class A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Rushford-Peterson (5)
|(3-0)
|51
|1
|2. Wabasso
|(3-0)
|46
|2
|3. Braham
|(3-0)
|43
|3
|4. Minneota
|(3-0)
|35
|5
|5. Goodhue
|(3-0)
|31
|7
|6. BOLD (1)
|(3-0)
|30
|6
|7. Murray County Central
|(3-0)
|26
|4
|8. Ottertail Central
|(3-0)
|20
|NR
|9. Ada-Borup
|(4-0)
|15
|9
|10. Mayer Lutheran
|(3-0)
|13
|8
Others receiving votes: Upsala-Swanville 8, Red Lake County 6, Blooming Prairie 5, Randolph 1.
|Class 9-MAN
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Cromwell (4)
|(3-0)
|62
|2
|2. Spring Grove (1)
|(3-0)
|56
|3
|3. Houston (1)
|(3-0)
|48
|5
|4. Stephen-Argyle
|(3-0)
|46
|4
|5. Nevis (1)
|(3-0)
|42
|8
|6. Ely
|(3-0)
|22
|9
|7. Cleveland
|(2-1)
|18
|T6
|8. Red Rock Central
|(3-0)
|17
|NR
|9. Verndale
|(3-0)
|15
|NR
|10. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's
|(3-0)
|11
|NR
|(tie)Grand Meadow
|(2-1)
|11
|T6
Others receiving votes: Rothsay 9, Wrenshall 6, Cook County 5, Floodwood 5, Bertha-Hewitt 4, Waubun 3, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 3, Hills-Beaver Creek 1, McGregor 1.<
