This Week’s High School Football Polls

UNDATED (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 20, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class AAAAAA
School Total Points Prv
1. Eden Prairie (7) (3-0) 70 1
2. Minnetonka (3-0) 59 5
3. Edina (3-0) 56 4
4. St. Michael-Albertville (3-0) 52 6
5. Centennial (3-0) 36 8
(tie) Lakeville North (2-1) 36 7
7. Maple Grove (2-1) 25 2
8. Roseville (3-0) 20 10
9. Totino-Grace (2-1) 15 9
10. Champlin Park (2-1) 12 3

Others receiving votes: Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Prior Lake 1.

Class AAAAA
School Total Points Prv
1. Elk River (7) (3-0) 88 1
2. Owatonna (2) (3-0) 80 2
3. Mankato West (3-0) 70 3
4. Apple Valley (3-0) 56 4
5. Robbinsdale Cooper (3-0) 47 8
(tie) Mahtomedi (3-0) 47 6
7. Irondale (3-0) 44 7
8. Chaska (3-0) 28 NR
9. Northfield (3-0) 10 NR
10. Moorhead (2-1) 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Alexandria 5, St. Cloud Tech 5, Brainerd 3, St. Thomas Academy 2, Andover 2, Osseo 2.

Class AAAA
School Total Points Prv
1. Winona (8) (3-0) 89 1
2. Marshall (1) (3-0) 77 2
3. Benilde-St. Margaret's (3-0) 71 3
4. Hutchinson (3-0) 61 4
5. Holy Angels (3-0) 58 5
6. Rocori (3-0) 49 6
7. Waseca (3-0) 34 9
8. South St. Paul (2-1) 17 10
9. Becker (2-1) 9 7
(tie) Cloquet (3-0) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Kasson-Mantorville 7, Mound-Westonka 5, Zimmerman 4, North Branch 3, DeLaSalle 2.

Class AAA
School Total Points Prv
1. St. Croix Lutheran (7) (3-0) 88 1
2. Rochester Lourdes (1) (3-0) 79 2
3. Pierz (1) (3-0) 76 3
4. Stewartville (3-0) 63 4
5. Holy Family Catholic (3-0) 42 8
6. Annandale (3-0) 41 10
7. Perham (3-0) 39 7
8. Breck (3-0) 24 NR
9. Sibley East (3-0) 20 NR
10. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (2-1) 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Fairmont 6, Glencoe-Silver Lake 2, Esko 1, Virginia 1, Providence Academy-Heritage Christian Academy-Maranatha 1, Spectrum 1.

Class AA
School Total Points Prv
1. Caledonia (6) (3-0) 67 1
2. Barnesville (3-0) 62 2
3. Minneapolis North (1) (3-0) 58 4
4. Hawley (3-0) 46 7
5. Redwood Valley (3-0) 36 NR
6. Triton (2-1) 29 8
7. Minnewaska (3-0) 28 NR
8. Pipestone (3-0) 25 NR
9. United North Central (3-0) 19 NR
10. Concordia Academy-Roseville (2-1) 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Maple River 4, Moose Lake-Willow River 3, Warroad 2, Pillager 1.

Class A
School Total Points Prv
1. Rushford-Peterson (5) (3-0) 51 1
2. Wabasso (3-0) 46 2
3. Braham (3-0) 43 3
4. Minneota (3-0) 35 5
5. Goodhue (3-0) 31 7
6. BOLD (1) (3-0) 30 6
7. Murray County Central (3-0) 26 4
8. Ottertail Central (3-0) 20 NR
9. Ada-Borup (4-0) 15 9
10. Mayer Lutheran (3-0) 13 8

Others receiving votes: Upsala-Swanville 8, Red Lake County 6, Blooming Prairie 5, Randolph 1.

Class 9-MAN
School Total Points Prv
1. Cromwell (4) (3-0) 62 2
2. Spring Grove (1) (3-0) 56 3
3. Houston (1) (3-0) 48 5
4. Stephen-Argyle (3-0) 46 4
5. Nevis (1) (3-0) 42 8
6. Ely (3-0) 22 9
7. Cleveland (2-1) 18 T6
8. Red Rock Central (3-0) 17 NR
9. Verndale (3-0) 15 NR
10. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's (3-0) 11 NR
(tie)Grand Meadow (2-1) 11 T6

Others receiving votes: Rothsay 9, Wrenshall 6, Cook County 5, Floodwood 5, Bertha-Hewitt 4, Waubun 3, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 3, Hills-Beaver Creek 1, McGregor 1.<

 

