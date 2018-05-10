This is How You Dance For Tanner’s Team Foundation

Jen Odette has decided to put her dancing shoes on for a great cause! The Dancing With Our Stars event, put on by the Women's Club of Central Minnesota, features local celebrities who choose a charitable organization that affects women and girls in our community. Jen is dancing for Tanner's Team Foundation, who serves families all over central Minnesota that have a child with a life threatening illness.

If you'd like to learn how you can support Jen in her goal, you can find her on Facebook at "Fancy Fun With Jen Odette." All the proceeds that she raises will be in addition to the funds that will be given by the Women's Fund, with the grand prize being a donation of $15000. Other cash prizes of $3000 to $10000 will also be awarded on June 18th. The Dancing with Our Stars event will take place at 5 pm at St. Ben's. Everyone is encouraged to attend and donate to their favorite cause.