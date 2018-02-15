This Cheesecake Will Change Your Life

My friend Tim at work just introduced me to something that's going to change my life forever. Cheesecake Frosting!

Now I know it sounds crazy, but this recipe tastes just like cheesecake frosting; as a matter of fact, you could use this as frosting if you are trying to cut back on a few calories; not only that, you could make this your cheesecake, and top with some strawberries, blueberries...maybe some sugar free caramel? Sugar-free chocolate? The point is...It tastes amazing...and that means it's worth a try.

INGREDIENTS FOR CHEESECAKE FROSTING

Plain Greek yogurt

Equal amounts of sugar-free cheesecake pudding

Stevia or Splenda to taste

Graham Crackers; optional

DIRECTIONS

Stir. That's it. Stir and enjoy. You could put this in your freezer for a frozen delight....top it with some fruit toppings or fat-free whip cream? Possibly some sugar-free syrups? The possibilities are nearly endless.

YOUR ASSIGNMENT

Make your own version of this recipe; whether it be a full-size cheesecake or some parfait cups. Send me pictures and your personal recipe, and we'll feature your recipe! Send pictures, recipe and directions to kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com.