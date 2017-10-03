Things That Make Us Happy Even In Our Darkest Days
The past few days have been gut wrenching. We feel guilty for our fellow man losing loved ones at the hand of a person that had no knowledge of the lives people lived, the plans they'd been making; the love between friends, families, coworkers, parents, grandparents, children. An overwhelming feeling of sadness, and the inability to do anything to turn back the hand of time can consume us.
But in fact; During these times, remember that the little things you do for yourself, or someone else can make a big difference. According to DAILY MAIL, these things are important especially when we are in the midst of overwhelming sadness. I added my things to the list below.
LITTLE THINGS ARE BIG THINGS IN TIMES OF DISTRESS
- A kiss and a hug. Give them frequently and often to those you love and cherish.
- Laughing with friends. We are all so lucky to have the ability to share with each other, that we need to remember in good times to not take it for granted.
- Petting your dog or cat.
- Talk to an old friend.
- Doing a good deed.
- Relaxing and having some lazy time.
- A nice cup of warm coffee or cocoa.
- A relaxing bath.
- Playing music.
- Reading or listening to motivational speakers.
- Eating cake.