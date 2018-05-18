Thieves Drilling Tanks and Stealing Gas at Little Rock Lake

RICE -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a rash of gas thefts which left vehicles with damaged gas tanks. Multiple incidents were reported to authorities where someone drilled holes in vehicle gas tanks and took the gas.

Incidents were reported over two different days at both the DNR boat landing at Little Rock Lake and at Rumors Bar along Highway 10 and Little Rock Lake.

Sheriff Troy Heck says the first incident occurred between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. Saturday. A car had been parked at the bar overnight and had the tank drilled and gas removed.

Three trucks had gas tanks drilled at the boat landing Wednesday evening between 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. A car parked at the landing was also broken into and a wallet and speaker were stolen.