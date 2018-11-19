These Black Friday Shopping Tips Are Amazing!

1. PREPARATION- HAVE A SHOPPING LIST

There's nothing worse than going shopping without a list. I just might be the worlds worst shopper. Without a list at the grocery store, black friday shopping or any other time of the year; Lists are very important. Stick to it, or you're going to run out of funds.

2. DON'T WEAR RED ON BLACK FRIDAY

Unless you like being approached by holiday shoppers expecting you to be help in the store; don't wear red. Those holiday colors should only be worn in stores by qualified assitants. Wear blue!

3. VALUE CONNECTION CERTIFICATES HELP YOU SAVE MONEY

You can shop right now for these online before you ever go to the store. Huge savings! Just go to thevalueconnection.com.

4. PRIORITIZE YOUR SHOPPING LIST

Who is at the top of your list? Where do you stop the buying? I know..Those are hard decisions. Make sure you know your budget and stick to it! You don't want to be paying for Christmas after NEXT Christmas. It's the thought that counts.

5. REMEMBER THAT BLOWOUT DEALS AREN'T ALWAYS THE BEST DEALS

How many times have you heard about people standing in line for 5 hours for a cheap television that worked for one year? Too Many Times! TV's are cheap every day compared to when I was a kid; shop for something else. Longevity over cheap products; depending on the product.

6. SHOP ON WEDNESDAY INSTEAD OF FRIDAY

Sure....Go shopping on Black Friday...but wouldn't it be nice to have most of your shopping done before Black Friday? Black Friday is more about the experience than actually shopping isn't it? Take all the stress out by getting most of your shopping done between now and then.

7. PRICE CHECK YES...PRICE MATCH...NO

Price checking is good..but trying to price match on Good Friday? Don't even try. Most stores are not going to bargain with you. It's almost an insult at this point; so don't waste your time.

8. EARLY OR LATE...NO IN BETWEEN

Most people cannot get up early; If YOU can do it, it's going to be a better shopping experience. If you absolutely cannot get up early..then sleep in....LATE. Go shopping after 5. If crowds aren't you're thing, then go early or late...there is no inbetween.

My only other advice? Shop online. If you're a bit of a Grinch? Keep it to yourself. Don't go out and run over some poor soul to get in the store simply because you have a mean streak. Please stay home.