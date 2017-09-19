Theresa Stangler, 89, Albany

September 22, 1927 – September 17, 2017

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Theresa Stangler, age 89 of Albany, will be 1:00 PM, Friday, September 22 at the Church of Seven Dolors in Albany. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Theresa died peacefully at her home on Sunday. There will be a visitation at 11:30 on Friday at the church in Albany. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Theresa was born September 22, 1927 on a farm near Langdon, North Dakota to John and Margaret (Schafer) Hiltner. She grew up in North Dakota. She married Jerome Stangler on September 27, 1949 in Langdon North Dakota. The couple moved to a farm near Albany and raised their 9 children and farmed together for over 50 years. Theresa was a member of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany and the Seven Dolors Christian Mothers.

Theresa is survived by her children, Larry (Kathy) Stangler, Albany; Allen (Jeanne) Stangler, Albany; Sandy (Larry) Hartwig, Athens, WI; Mary (Curt) Linz, Coppell, TX; Kathy (Greg) Mueller, Bloomington; Joyce (Scott) Ruud, Elbow Lake; Jim (Amy) Stangler, Big Lake; Joan (Dale) Overman, Albany; Judy Stangler, Burnsville. Her sisters, Rose Imholte, Watkins and Rita Uhrich, Langdon, ND; 28 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.