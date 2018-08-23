Theresa Jane Johnson, 85, St. Joseph

August 6, 1933 - August 22, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Theresa Jane Johnson, age 85, of St. Joseph, who passed away on August 22, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital with her family at her side. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 27, 2018 and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday, all at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Heritage Hall.

Theresa was born on August 6, 1933, in Staples, MN to Anselm John and Julia Louise (Nelson) Wrede. She married Jerry Johnson on September 18, 1954. She was a devoted wife and together they were blessed with four children, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren, who she dearly loved. She was a very accomplished cook and baker, her specialties being caramel rolls and banana bread. If you visited her home you never left hungry and most likely left with something tasty. She also enjoyed attending all her grandchildren’s events, trips to the casino, and family gatherings around their backyard pool.

Theresa was employed at the College of St. Benedict as a secretary to the Academic Dean, a job she enjoyed and cherished for 28 years. If there was ever anything a person needed to know they went to Theresa.

After Jerry passed in December of 2017, she made her home at Serenity Place in St. Joseph. During her short time there, “TJ” made numerous friends while socializing during lunch and community activities. A special thanks to their staff who she appreciated so much.

Theresa is survived by; her children, Debra (Steve) Herlofsky, Julie (John) Taufen, Gary (Mary) Johnson and Diane (Kevin) McGrew; grandchildren, Adam (Courtney) Schneider, Ryan Schneider, Eric (Bonnie) Schneider, Nicole (Aaron) Blackmore and Tasha Herlofsky; and great grandchildren Morgan Blackmore and Ayla Schneider; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Gerald “Jerry” L. Johnson, and granddaughter, Lindsey Johnson, four sisters, one brother and three infant siblings.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.