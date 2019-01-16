There Were 48 UFO Sightings in Minnesota in 2018

There were 48 reported sightings of UFO's in 2018 in the state of Minnesota alone, according to the National UFO Reporting Center.

HOLDINGFORD

One of the first UFO sighting of 2018 reported here in central Minnesota was reported in Holdingford on January 29th. The report describes a circular orange colored UFO buzzed by...like a jet. The report also says it seemed to last somewhere between 5-10 minutes.

ST CLOUD UFO SIGHTINGS IN FEBRUARY 2018

There were two UFO Sightings in Saint Cloud in February of 2018. One was on February 2nd, and was described as a yellowish sphere traveling from West to East with no other lights or colors, and was described as moving slowly. It lasted about 4 minutes. Ironically, another sphere like object was spotted on February 5th in St. Cloud, described as a white sphere traveling from West to East, and this one was recorded.

SARTELL SIGHTING IN MARCH OF 2018

On March 17th of 2018, someone reported seeing a bright flash of light at 11:30 pm in Sartell. There were no other reports of this incident.

THE MOST SIGHTINGS HAPPENED IN THE MONTH OF JULY

It would make sense that there would be more UFO sightings in the summer, as more of us are spendning time outdoors. In July there were 9 reported sightings in various areas around the state including:

Roseville

Hastings

Hibbing

Blaine

Winnebago

Brooklyn Park

Bloomington

Sabin

Isle

Did any of these sightings have anything to do with each other? All the reports are varying; but people describe things in their own way...so who knows.

HAVE YOU EVER SEEN A UFO?

Have you ever had a UFO sighting? Did you know there was a place to report it? Now you know. If you have UFO stories, let us know. Share your story with us and photos and videos with us! Send your story to Kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com or Pete@minnesotasnewcountry.com.