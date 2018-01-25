Theismann Retiring as Stearns County Parks Director

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County Parks Director Peter Theismann is retiring. Theismann has been the parks director since early 2013 when he was named acting director after the retirement of Chuck Wocken . He was named the permanent director in January 2014.

Since then, Theismann has worked on several projects that he's proud of including the extension of the Lake Wobegon Trail into Waite Park and the development of the Quarry Park swimming beach. Theismann was also at the forefront of getting the Lake Wobegon Trail extension into Waite Park accomplished.

Theismann's last day will be Friday, February 2nd. There will be an ice cream social from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Stearns County Parks Office in Waite Park.

County Administrator Mike Williams says they have begun the process of finding Theismann's replacement and hope to name a new parks director in early April.