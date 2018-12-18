The “YouBetchaBox” Subscriptions For Minnesota Lovers

Never heard of the You Betcha Box? I didn't either...until today. I was looking for fun subscription gift ideas for Christmas. I thought Minnesota based companies might be fun to look into and I discovered this!

The YouBetchBox company was created by two sisters who grew up in Eagan, that celebrate Minnesota, healthy environment, and support local non profit groups as well with their unique Minnesota idea.

FOUR DIFFERENT YOUBETCHA BOXES

So depending on your loved ones likes, you can choose between four different YouBetchaBoxes. You can choose which boxes you want to deliver, and how often you want to send them; up to 4 deliveries a year, all the way down to just a single gift. If you place your order by Christmas, the first box will be delivered in January of 2019.

MINNESOTA DISCOVERY BOX

The Minnesota Discovery Box is for Home Chefs & Foodies. You might get things like sauces and rubs from around the state. This box runs about $60.

MINNESOTA COFFEE LOVERS BOX

Obviously..You'll find Minnesota created things related to coffee...Coffee beans of all different flavors, roasted nuts...maybe even some cookies. This box runs about $60.

MINNESOTA NICE BOX

The Minnesota nice box is one of my favorites. It runs about $50 and it's full of a variety of treats like Minnesota made popcorn, chocolates, pretzels and more.

SPECIAL EVENT BOXES

You can also order special event boxes for birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, business events...pretty much for any value and variety of Minnesota items you want.