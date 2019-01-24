The Weekender: Trinity Irish Dance, Big Sing Concert and More!
ST. CLOUD — There are lot of events happening around central Minnesota this weekend you and your family will want to check out. You can see the international dance group Trinity Irish Dance in St. Joseph, listen to the music of Bobby Vee at the Paramount Theatre, check out a choir concert at SCSU, drink for a cause at Pantown Brewing, and hear a great female country music band Farewell Angelina at the Paramount Theatre. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Trinity Irish Dance CompanySt. Joseph
An international dance company is coming to St. Joseph this weekend. The Trinity Irish Dance Company takes Ireland's traditional dance form and fuses it with elements of American innovation and dance. This critically acclaimed dance experience is everything you'd expect and nothing you'd imagine. Tickets for the show are $32 for general admission, $29 for seniors, and $15 for students. The performance takes place Saturday at 7:30 p.m. inside the Escher Auditorium on the College of St. Benedict campus.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Saturday, January 26th, 7:30 p.m.
- 2
Remembering Bobby VeeSt. Cloud
Listen to the sounds of Bobby Vee this weekend inside the Paramount Theatre. The Killer Vees, featuring Jeff, Tommy and Matt Vee, are honoring the iconic musician with their Remembering Bobby Vee tour. The show will feature video and stories from Bobby's career along with all his hits. His former band members will also be paying tribute to their former mentor and band leader. Tickets start at $25 and seats are limited. There are two opportunities to catch the show starting at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Thursday, January 24th, 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- 3
Big Sing Honor Choir FestivalSt. Cloud
The St. Cloud State University Department of Music is holding a concert this weekend. The Big Sing Honor Choir Festival concert will include performances by SCSU Concert Choir & Chamber Singers, Monticello High School Concert Choir and the Big Sing Festival Chorus, which is a select choir with nearly 200 high school and college singers. The performance will also feature guest composer and conduction Timothy Takach. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for seniors and students. A portion of the proceeds go toward scholarships for music students at SCSU. Show time starts at 5:00 p.m. Saturday Ritsche Auditorium.- TICKETS AT THE DOOR!- Saturday, January 26th, 5:00 p.m.
- 4
Beeranthropy EventSt. Cloud
Have drink for a cause at one of St. Cloud's newest breweries. Pantown Brewing Company is holding their first Beeranthropy Event. Pantown will donate 25% of their total sales along with 100% of tips for the night to the Tanner’s Team Foundation. Old Capital Tavern will also have a food stand available where they will also donate $1 for every item they sell. At the end of the night there will also be a matching donation thanks to El-Jay Plumbing. Proceeds go to families with a child fighting a life threatening illness. The fun runs from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.
NO COVER FOR EVENT!
- Thursday, January 24th, 4:00 p.m.
- 5
Farwell AngelinaSt. Cloud
Enjoy a great show at the Paramount Theatre this weekend. Farewell Angelina is an all-female country group with four powerhouse vocalists. Their stellar blend of heart-stopping harmonies over blazing double violins and guitars has earned soaring praise across the board. The girls have opened shows for the likes of Kenny Chesney, Jake Owen, Billy Currington, Maroon 5, and Trace Adkins, to name a few. Tickets for the show are just $18 and the fun begins Friday at 7:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Friday, January 25th, 7:30 p.m.