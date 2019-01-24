The Weekender: Trinity Irish Dance, Big Sing Concert and More!

4

Have drink for a cause at one of St. Cloud's newest breweries. Pantown Brewing Company is holding their first Beeranthropy Event. Pantown will donate 25% of their total sales along with 100% of tips for the night to the Tanner’s Team Foundation. Old Capital Tavern will also have a food stand available where they will also donate $1 for every item they sell. At the end of the night there will also be a matching donation thanks to El-Jay Plumbing. Proceeds go to families with a child fighting a life threatening illness. The fun runs from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

NO COVER FOR EVENT!

- Thursday, January 24th, 4:00 p.m.